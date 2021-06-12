Raj govt announces financial package for children orphaned by Covid

The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced a financial relief package for children who lost their parents to the coronavirus.

Under the package, ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh and a pension of Rs 1,500 a month will also be provided to women who lost their husbands to the infection, according to an official statement. For children of these widows, Rs 1,000 a month per child and Rs 2,500 a month for school books and dress will be provided, it said. The package, which was announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has a provision of Rs 1 lakh as immediate grant for children, who lost their parents to Covid, the statement said. It said that Rs 2,500 a month will be provided as assistance to these children till 18 years of age, Rs 5 lakh assistance on completion of 18 years and free higher secondary education, besides other benefits proposed under the Mukhyamantri Corona Bal Kalyan Yojna.

