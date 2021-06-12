Left Menu

Kalyan Dombivali civic body asks schools to be prepared for third COVID-19 wave

Anticipating a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation KDMC located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR has decided to launch a programme wherein isolation units and COVID care Centres CCCs will be set up in schools, a release said on Saturday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-06-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:22 IST
Kalyan Dombivali civic body asks schools to be prepared for third COVID-19 wave
  • Country:
  • India

Anticipating a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has decided to launch a programme wherein isolation units and COVID care Centres (CCCs) will be set up in schools, a release said on Saturday. Under the “My Student, My Responsibility” initiative, the students of civic as well as private schools aged 8 to 12 years would be checked for coronavirus. ''If any symptoms are found, such students will be admitted to CCCs for treatment with the consent of their parents,'' it said. The CCCs will be equipped with medical as well as entertainment facilities, the release said. The KDMC has already started collecting details of schools and asked them to keep a portion of the school reserved for such centres, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021