Aspirational Districts Programme aims to ensure inclusive, all-round development: PM Modi

Indias Aspirational Districts Programm ADP aims to ensure inclusive and all-round development in areas across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday and expressed happiness at the United Nations Development Programme highlighting its salient features.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:17 IST
India's Aspirational Districts Programm (ADP) aims to ensure inclusive and all-round development in areas across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday and expressed happiness at the United Nations Development Programme highlighting its salient features. The UNDP in its report said that the ADP has served as a catalyst for expediting development among aspirational districts. ''Certain sectors such as healthcare and nutrition, education, and to an extent agriculture and water resources have seen some major changes,'' the UNDP said, adding that this is encouraging as these are crucial areas for assessing development.

In a tweet Modi said, ''India's Aspirational Districts Programme aims to ensure inclusive & all-round development in areas across our nation. Under this programme, many districts have witnessed holistic transformation. Glad to see the @UNDP report highlight its salient features.'' Thanking Modi for acknowledging the UNDP appraisal report, Shoko Noda, its resident representative in India, said effective policies are key to end poverty and to leave no one behind. ''ADP is a imp initiative to improve lives & we will continue to work closely with @NITIAayog to build forward better,'' she said. The prime minister replied to her tweet, saying collective efforts are important towards achieving sustainable and inclusive growth.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

