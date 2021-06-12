Left Menu

HP's IEC University to provide free education to students who lost earning parent to COVID-19

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:18 IST
The India Education Centre (IEC) University in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi on Saturday said it will provide free education to students who have lost earning parents to COVID-19 and also help them find employment opportunities.

The university issued a statement saying it will provide the opportunity to a select group of students to study for free on its campus after screening their current family, financial status and academic suitability.

Once a student is found eligible and suitable, they will be given 100 per cent financial support by the university to complete their education and rebuild their lives, it said.

The university is also committed to help them find suitable career opportunities upon course completion, the statement added.

This decision is the latest in a series of social and community initiatives undertaken by IEC University in recent months, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

