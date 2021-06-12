Pune varsity suspends jogging fee proposal after flak

A day after the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) issued a circular proposing a monthly fee of Rs 1,000 for joggers using its green campus, authorities on Saturday suspended the scheme following flak.

The suspension of the 'SPPU Oxy Park' scheme was announced by Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Twitter.

The green lush campus of the varsity has been a favourite place for the morning and evening walkers from adjoining residential areas.

On Friday, the varsity's registrar Praful Pawar issued a notification for the scheme which was to be launched on the International Yoga Day on June 21.

As per the scheme, the varsity proposed to charge fees of Rs 1,000 per month, Rs 5,500 for six months, and Rs 10,000 annually as a member for the SPPU Oxy Park for those who wish to visit the campus regularly for morning jogs and evening walks.

The membership offered facilities like emergency medical treatment and cardiac ambulance, an open gym, free parking, discount on library access among others. However, the move was criticized by regular visitors and became a talking point on social media.

Taking cognizance, Samant tweeted: ''The SPPU had decided to charge the morning and evening walkers under the 'SPPU Oxy Park' scheme. Instructions have been given to the varsity administration to suspend the scheme and restructure it and the notification regarding the suspension of the scheme will be issued soon''.

Following Samant's tweet, the varsity also issued a notification stating that the scheme has been suspended. ''By making it more inclusive and broad in nature by including sports and other facilities, the scheme will be restructured. Till then the notification regarding the scheme has been put off,'' stated the notification.

