Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi govt sets up vaccination centre for its teachers, their family members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 23:37 IST
COVID-19: Delhi govt sets up vaccination centre for its teachers, their family members
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has set up a dedicated vaccination centre for its teachers and their family members as a ''token of appreciation'' for the work done by them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 10 days back, the Directorate of Education (DoE) had said that Delhi government school teachers who had been working as frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic should be vaccinated on an immediate basis.

In a letter to district education officers and school principals, DoE Director Udit Prakash Rai had said that arrangements for vaccinating teachers be made at the earliest.

''As a token of appreciation for the commendable work done by our teachers at the fore of all fronts set up by the Delhi government to provide various services to the citizens of Delhi during the pandemic, the Directorate of Education has set up a vaccination centre dedicated entirely to our teaches and their families,'' a letter issued on June 11 said.

The vaccination facility for teachers in 18-44 and 45 plus age groups have been set up at a government school near ITO.

The letter said there are special arrangements for comfortable waiting, on-spot registration.

''Facility of online registration has also been made available at this dedicated centre. Heads of all schools are therefore directed to motivate all their teachers to get themselves and their family members vaccinated at the above centre,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021