Air Officer commanding-in-chief, Training Command, visits AFAC

Air Marshal R D Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command on Sunday reviewed upcoming infrastructural projects at the Air Force Hospital, newly constructed Air Force school building, and airmen accommodation at the Air Force Administrative College here.

Mathur, on a two-day visit to the College, was received by Air Commodore Rajnish Verma, Commandant of the College.

Advertisement

This was his maiden visit to AFAC after assuming the office of Air Officer Commanding in Chief, an official release said.

Key personnel of AFAC was introduced to the Air officer by the Commandant.

The Air Marshal visited all important areas of training, interacted with AFAC personnel and complimented the staff for their sustained efforts towards the quest for excellence in training and exhorted everyone to scale further heights, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)