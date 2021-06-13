Left Menu

Maharana Pratap never bowed his head before Akbar: Rajasthan governor

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:59 IST
Maharana Pratap never bowed his head before Akbar: Rajasthan governor
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday said Maharana Pratap renounced the glory of the kingship and lived a life of struggle in the mountains and forests, but never bowed his head before Mughal ruler Akbar.

He said Maharana Pratap not only gave a tough fight to the Mughals but defeated them several times.

With his valour and courage, Maharana Pratap created a strong feeling of nationalism throughout the country, the governor said, adding that history will never forget the work done by him.

Mishra was speaking at a function organised by Mohan Lal Sukhadia University of Udaipur on the birth anniversary of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said Maharan Pratap had an amazing leadership quality and he played a key role in bringing people of all castes, religions and sects of the society together.

Joshi called upon the youth to imbibe the qualities of Maharana Pratap in their lives.

Minister of State for Higher Education Bhanwar Singh Bhati said Maharana Pratap fought for the common people of Mewar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021