Left Menu

COVID-19: Attendance limit raised from 20 to 40 in MP marriages

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:45 IST
COVID-19: Attendance limit raised from 20 to 40 in MP marriages
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday doubled the attendance limit for marriages amid a reduction in COVID-19 cases in the state, officials said.

Against the earlier limit of 10 people each from the bride and groom's sides, the number has been raised to 20 each from the bride and groom's side, they said.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing district crisis management groups online during the day.

However, schools, colleges, swimming pools etc will remain shut and sports, cultural, social, political activities will stay barred, the CM added.

''So far, ten persons from each side (bride and groom) were allowed to attend the wedding ceremony. Now, 20 persons from each side will be allowed to take part in the marriage functions. A total of 40 persons will be able to participate,'' the CM said, adding that those attending such functions must undergo COVID-19 tests.

The CM said a decision on further relaxations, including opening of gymnasiums, will be made on the basis of suggestions before June 15.

Night curfew will continue in the state while a decision on extending 'corona curfew' (partial restrictions) will be taken on June 15, the CM added. He said the COVID-19 crisis was still looming large and asked people to adhere to outbreak norms strictly.

A total of 18 of 52 districts in the state did not report any COVID-19 case on Sunday, while 31 districts reported less than 10, officials said.

The state's caseload on Sunday went up by 274, the lowest since February 23 this year, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021