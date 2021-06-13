Left Menu

Four die of electrocution in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-06-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 21:04 IST
Four die of electrocution in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons - a 70-year-old woman and three minor boys - died of electrocution at Pipla in Jharkahnds East Singhbhum district, after a high tension electric wire snapped and fell on them while they were taking bath near a dam, an official said.

The minor boys were aged between eight and 12 years, he said.

All four of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, the official added.

BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 each for the family of the victims, and urged the government to provide them Rs 10 lakh each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021