The RD facility will aid the textile and chemical industry in the next phase of growth with a focus on greener products and sustainable practices, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:22 IST
Speciality chemicals producer Fineotex Chemical (FCL) on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Synthetic and Art Silk Mills' Research Association (Sasmira) Institute to set up a Research and Development centre. ''The R&D centre will focus on new sustainable solutions and chemicals to reduce water, time and energy consumption for the textile wet processing industry. Our team at Fineotex and Biotex, Malaysia, shall support and assist companies with the latest technologies and best practices,'' FCL Chief Executive Officer Arindam Choudhuri added.

The R&D facility will aid the textile and chemical industry in the next phase of growth with a focus on greener products and sustainable practices, he added. ****************** Language learning ed-tech Instrucko partners MS Dhoni Global School *Global language learning ed-tech Instrucko on Monday said it has partnered with MS Dhoni Global School that will provide students international exposure.

Instrucko's three-year partnership with MS Dhoni Global School enables students to gain international exposure without leaving their country, according to a statement.

The curriculum for both MS Dhoni Global School includes classes that focus on English, French and Spanish, it added.

“Our objective of associating with MS Dhoni Global School is to provide top notch educational content along with uniform and measurable delivery. At Instrucko, we take pride in being leaders who create content focusing on real-world scenarios that are important for future generations. We want to make international education accessible to millions of children in India,” Instrucko co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Devvaki Aggarwal added.

