Education New Zealand Hosts Partners Workshop Week to Celebrate and Build on International Education Relationships

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Education New Zealand inaugurated New Zealand Partners Workshop Week (NZPWW) 2021 – a five-day virtual international education event taking place from 14 – 18 June.

The forum will showcase the unique qualities of a New Zealand education such as its future focus, provide updates on the latest trends, and highlight Education New Zealand’s current priorities and initiatives that partners stand to benefit from – with the aim of strengthening New Zealand’s education links with Asia.

Education New Zealand’s Regional Director Asia, Ben Burrowes, said that the week provided a valuable opportunity to engage and spark collaboration with key partners in Indonesia and more widely across Asia, at a time when travel is limited.

Across the week government officials, international education professionals, education agents, counsellors, and academic partners will convene to connect, collaborate, and share ideas.

“By working together, and with international education as an enabler, Partners Workshop Week has been designed to help us collectively tackle challenges and share best practices during such a challenging time.

“As international education leaders – now is the time to prioritise working as a global community,” Burrowes said.

NZPWW will bring together international education audiences and partners from Greater China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Sessions will be available in six different languages – English, Vietnamese, Thai, Korean, Japanese, and Bahasa Indonesia.

More than 45 international speakers will be featured, with sessions covering New Zealand updates and exclusive country-specific sessions, panel discussions, keynote presentations, professional development workshops, live Q&A session with experts, and virtual exhibitions. The week covered a range of fields including K-12 education, Education Technology, Higher Education, Vocational Training, and work-based education, as well as the English training sector.

Highlights of the programme today included a performance by New Zealand musician Stan Walker and a special Ko TāuRourouwaiata performance, a panel discussion with Education New Zealand Chief Executive Grant McPherson, and six New Zealand Heads of Mission across Asia.

“We hugely value our international education partners – and would be delighted for both existing and prospective partners of New Zealand to join us to connect, collaborate, ask important questions and share ideas about the future of international education,” Burrowes said.

Registration for New Zealand Partners Workshop Week is now open – partners can register here.

About Education New Zealand Education New Zealand (ENZ) is New Zealand’s government agency for international education. ENZ works to grow awareness of New Zealand as a study destination and to support New Zealand education providers and businesses to take their services and products abroad.

For more information on why New Zealand best place is to study and live: www.studyinnewzealand.govt.nz/ For more information on Future Proof Yourself: www.studyinnewzealand.govt.nz/in/futureproofyourself/

