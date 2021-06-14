Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Opens 2021 Undergraduate Admissions

) Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India • Up to 100% Scholarships for deserving students, including for exceptional athletes • Seven new specializations in B.Tech. across Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering • Five-year Integrated B.Sc.-M.Sc. program in Chemistry • A novel B.Sc.(Research) program in Economics & Finance ​Shiv Nadar University Delhi NCR, India’s youngest ‘Institution of Eminence’ as recognized by the Government of India, has opened 2021 undergraduate admissions. The University is inviting applications for all 17 programs it offers as part of B.Tech., B.Sc.(Research), B.M.S., and B.A.(Research) degrees across disciplines - Management, Natural Sciences, Engineering, and Humanities & Social Sciences.

This year, the University has introduced seven new, future-focused specializations in B.Tech. for students to choose from. These include Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Data Science & Big Data Analytics, Cyber Security & Privacy, Energy & Environment, Modelling & Simulations, Production Technology & Industrial Engineering, and Energy Technology. Additionally, the School of Humanities & Social Sciences has introduced a Minor in Political Philosophy, which students can pursue along with a Major from any of the disciplines. Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, now offers an Integrated B.Sc.-M.Sc. program in Chemistry, enabling students to master the subject in an explorative, research-driven ecosystem and graduate with a Master’s degree in five years. It also offers a B.Sc.(Research) program in Economics & Finance – the University’s first-ever interdisciplinary program that is designed to equip students with a broad and deep understanding of forces that influence capital markets and financial institutions.

Dr. Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, said: “The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us all that we, as a nation, must be prepared to adapt and create solutions to meet ever-changing needs of the humankind. And we can achieve this by cultivating a generation of thinkers, leaders, visionaries and serious academics. As an ‘Institution of Eminence’, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, is committed to empowering the young minds of our country with the knowledge, skills, art and scientific thought required to meet today’s and tomorrow’s needs. With a comprehensive range of programs across disciplines, our unique student-centric curriculum and our focus on research and innovation, we look forward to welcoming the next batch of students in the new academic year and empowering them with transformational education.” MULTIDISCIPLINARY, RESEARCH-FOCUSED EDUCATION: The undergraduate curriculum at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, is structured to reflect the University’s belief that multidisciplinary thinking is the key to new discoveries. Each program is anchored in a Major area of study to help students develop expertise in a specific subject, and requires students to take university-wide electives in fields of interest, which may form their Minor area of study. The credit distribution ensures that students graduate with courses in more than one discipline. Undergraduate courses from engineering, management, humanities, natural and social sciences are open to students, regardless of their area of specialization. As part its flagship Opportunities for Undergraduate Research (OUR) program, the University enables undergraduate students to conduct original research with guidance from faculty, supported by state-of-the-art campus infrastructure which includes 150+ cutting-edge Labs and 9 research centers.

Over the years, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, has invested nearly Rs. 200 crore in enabling research.

MAKING STUDENTS INDUSTRY-READY AND DEVELOPING ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT: The University was awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Center grant by the Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog (Government of India) in the very first round in 2017, which enables students to pursue and develop their entrepreneurial ideas. The Atal Incubation Centre at Shiv Nadar University provides end-to-end support to budding entrepreneurs. In a little over two years, the AIC-SNU has successfully incubated over 30 start-ups. Additionally, the University prepares students to develop products or services and be better equipped for opportunities across industries in the new digital economy.

The recently-launched Shiv Nadar University-Dassault Systèmes Centre of Excellence, powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform from Dassault Systèmes, is a physical lab with a virtual extension that covers key aspects of product design and business analytics to inculcate design and experience thinking among students in the product development journey.

SCHOLARSHIPS: The University provides equal opportunities to meritorious students, regardless of their economic backgrounds. It offers up to 100% scholarships across various categories to deserving students covering tuition fee, accommodation charges and other living expenses. These include: • Gifted Student Scholarship: For top-100 rank holders in Class XII • Rural Student Scholarship: For students of exceptional caliber from rural and underprivileged backgrounds • Merit Cum Means Scholarship: For students scoring 92% and above in Class XII and belonging to families with annual income below Rs 12 Lacs • Sports Scholarship: For exceptional athletes • SAT India Scholarship: For top scorers in SAT with financial need, co-funded by College Board and Shiv Nadar University Delhi NCR GLOBAL EXPOSURE: Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, has partnerships with 18 leading universities and institutions across the world where students get opportunities of exchange programs. These include University of California, Berkeley; University of Warwick; Heidelberg University; University of Queensland; among others. Most recently, the University entered into partnerships with the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Museum as well as France’s Network ‘n + i’ of Engineering Institutes (a consortium of over 50 engineering institutes in France). Besides, the University regularly hosts lectures and talks for students by renowned academics from institutions across the world. In the last one year alone, Shiv Nadar University has hosted over 50 such lectures and talks virtually.

CAREER OPPORTUNITIES AND PLACEMENTS: In the last academic year, 89.1% of the graduating students who opted for placements received their employment offers while pursuing their studies at the University. A total of 147 organizations including some of the biggest global brands across diverse sectors visited the University for recruitments. These include Adobe, American Express, Dell, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, IBM, PayPal, Qualcomm, among other top organizations. Students who opted to pursue further studies are at some of the world’s top universities like Arizona State University, University of California, Los Angeles, University of Chicago, University of Edinburgh, University of Oxford, New York University, Northwestern University, Northeastern University, among others.

ADMISSION PROCESS: Admission to the undergraduate programs will be conducted via a remotely proctored entrance test (SNUSAT & APT) using an AI mechanism that is secure and ensures anti-cheating surveillance. The University also accepts SAT (College Board) and ACT scores as well as JEE Mains 2020 and 2021 scores for admissions. Students with 80 percentile and above scores in their JEE Mains 2020 and 2021 attempts are exempted from taking the entrance test and can apply directly for admission in programs offered by the Schools of Engineering and Natural Sciences. Provisional admissions will be awarded to eligible candidates based on performance in the entrance exam and interviews wherever applicable.

Interested applicants can submit their filled-in common application form at www.snuadmissions.com. Post evaluation, an online interview will be conducted for select programs to finalize their candidature.

About Shiv Nadar University Delhi NCR Shiv Nadar University Delhi NCR (www.snu.edu.in) is a student-centric, multidisciplinary and research-focused University offering a wide range of academic programs at the Undergraduate, Master's and Doctoral levels. The University was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. The University is in the quest to become a globally acclaimed center for learning and innovation in the fields of Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Management. The core of the University consists of a select, world-class faculty with doctoral and postdoctoral experiences from ranked universities all over the world.

Shiv Nadar University Delhi NCR has been granted the prestigious status of ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) by the Government of India, making it the youngest recognized IoE and part of the hallowed league of top 20 public and private institutions mandated to elevate Indian higher education on the global stage with complete academic and administrative autonomy. In the NIRF (Government’s National Institutional Ranking Framework), the University has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list, and its score has been rising steadily. In NIRF-2020, it ranked 56 in the 'University' category. Shiv Nadar University has been accredited with Grade ‘A’ by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), valid for a period of five years from 26 November 2019. It is also among a select group of green-field institutions in the country which were awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Center grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, in the very first round in 2017.

About Shiv Nadar Foundation Established in 1994, by Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL - a US$ 10 billion leading global technology enterprise, the Foundation is committed to the creation of a more equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through transformational education, and to bridge the socio-economic divide. Over the last 27 years the Foundation, has directly touched the lives of over 30,000 alumni and students through its marquee institutions in literacy, K12 and higher education. Today, the Foundation has a community of over 100,000 constituents, which includes not only globally dispersed alumni and students but also faculty members, corporate executives, and extended families.

The Foundation has invested ~$1bn in its six landmark institutions and initiatives across education and art. Currently over 12,600 students and over 2,000 faculty members are part of the Foundation along with around 19,000 strong globally dispersed alumni community.

The Foundation’s students have gone to study at some of the best institutions globally including the Ivy League in the US and top universities in other countries including Australia, Singapore, China and UK. Students are also working across major corporations, including Goldman Sachs, Honda, HP, Schindler, and several others both in India and across other geographies. Faculty across the Foundation institutions are drawn from the best Indian and international universities, with a strong focus on research and innovation.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation pursues the philosophy of 'Creative Philanthropy'. It is a powerful model which envisages creation of institutions that are built to last and continue to impact future generations. It is an approach that allows sustained institutionalized philanthropy for long-term, high impact, socio-economic transformation.

