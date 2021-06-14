Left Menu

JSW Sports announces tie-up with AISTS India

We are equally keen on ensuring that we are able to give students the opportunity to pursue a career in sport through education, said Mustafa Ghouse, CEO, JSW Sports.Our partnership with AISTS India, is a first step in that direction.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:05 IST
JSW Sports announces tie-up with AISTS India
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@JSWEnergy)
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Sports has tied up with sports masters education institute, AISTS, to offer post-graduate certificate courses and executive education programmes in Sports Management in India.

JSW Sports announced its partnership with Académie Internationale des Sciences et Techniques du Sport on Monday.

''AISTS India is delighted to partner with JSW Sports in its efforts to make available the world's best sports education to as many of our young students in order to help them harness the power of their passion for sport,'' said Ranveet Gill, co-founder and CEO of New Horizons Alliance, in a release.

''JSW has built one of the most credible, admired and successful sports brands across disciplines and will add enormously to making the courses at AISTS India more experientially rewarding.'' The Lausanne-based institute will offer a 12-month post-graduate certificate programme in Sports Management and Technology and a 45-day executive education programme.

''At JSW Sports, our commitment to Indian sport goes beyond the realm of just arenas and pitches. We are equally keen on ensuring that we are able to give students the opportunity to pursue a career in sport through education,'' said Mustafa Ghouse, CEO, JSW Sports.

''Our partnership with AISTS India, is a first step in that direction. Through NHA, we hope to bring more such meaningful avenues to those keen on studying sport and the workings of it.'' AISTS counts the International Olympic Committee (IOC), IMD Business School, Ecole Hoteliere and Switzerland's research institute EPFL (École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne) among its distinguished founders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021