Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University appoints pro vice chancellors

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Monday appointed professor Snigdha Pattnaik and Rihan Khan Suri as pro vice chancellors of the varsity.

DSEU vice chancellor Neharika Vohra welcomed them and said with their guidance, the university will be able to ''drive a change in the higher education ecosystem''.

''The university has been focussing on developing tie-ups with industries to understand their requirements while also providing a sense of security and confidence to students. ''I am certain that under the guidance of our pro vice chancellors, the university will be able to embark on this mission and drive a change in the higher education ecosystem where students will spend more time in the industry, learning through hands-on experience,'' Vohra said in a statement.

Pattnaik has over three decades of experience in human resource management and behavioral science, and was the former Dean at School of Human Resource Management, Xavier University Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

With a PhD in management, Suri has joined the university with 29 years of industry and academic experience. He earlier headed the centralised university placement cell at the Jamia Millia Islamia, the statement added.

