First draw for EWS, DG admissions in Delhi schools tomorrow: Directorate of Education

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:16 IST
First draw for EWS, DG admissions in Delhi schools tomorrow: Directorate of Education
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The first computerised draw for admission to entry-level classes for seats reserved under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) in the private schools will be announced on Tuesday, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE).

''It is hereby informed that the first computerised draw of lots for admission to EWS, DG and CWSN category for academic session 2021-22 is going to be held on June 15 at 3 PM,'' the DoE said in an official order.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, at least 25 per cent of seats in entry-level classes -- nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1-- have to be reserved for EWS/DG (22 per cent) and children with disabilities (3 per cent).

The application process for EWS admissions began from April 7 and the first draw was supposed to be held on April 30. However, it was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The process for general admissions in the entry level classes was also delayed by over two months this year in view of the pandemic.

