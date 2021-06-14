Bengal boards to decide on evaluation of examinees of classes

Left Menu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that respective boards of the state will decide on the evaluation process of the candidates appearing for examinations of classes 10 and 12, that have been cancelled.She directed the education department to decide on the evaluation process keeping in mind the possible mental stress and the future of the examinees.The boards will come out with a decision within a couple of days on this.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that respective boards of the state will decide on the evaluation process of the candidates appearing for examinations of classes 10 and 12, that have been cancelled.

She directed the education department to decide on the evaluation process keeping in mind the possible mental stress and the future of the examinees.

''The boards will come out with a decision within a couple of days on this. This is a matter of the education department,'' Banerjee told reporters at the secretariat.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education conducts the Madhyamik (10th standard examination) while the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education holds the Uchcha Madhyamik (12th standard exam).

''I do not want the student to go through any mental stress and their future should also not be compromised. I will ask the department to decide (on the issue of evaluation) keeping these things in mind so that the students dont suffer,'' she added.

Banerjee had on June 7 announced that state board exams for classes 10 and 12 have been cancelled this year, keeping in view the feedback received from people.

Over 80 per cent of the people who sent their feedback stressed that conducting board exams in schools was not a wise idea amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she had stated.

