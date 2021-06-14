JNU likely to issue show-cause notices to 5 students for 'occupying library, violating Covid protocols'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration is likely to issue show-cause notices to five students who have been allegedly occupying the library and violating Covid protocols since June 8, a senior official from the university said.

The five students will be called for a deposition online as part of the proctorial inquiry, he said.

''Five students have been identified by the security guards. We will run a parallel proctorial inquiry. An FIR has already been registered against them. We are in the process of issuing them show-cause notices,'' Professor Rajnish Kumar Mishra, chief proctor of the university, told PTI.

The university claimed that around 30-40 students had occupied the Dr BR Ambedkar Central library.

The administration had alleged that a group of students broke into the central library and clashed with the staff there, following which an FIR was registered.

''It has been found that these students do not even use masks or follow other COVID-19 related guidelines,'' a university statement had said.

Police on Thursday had said that a case was registered based on a complaint of the university.

The university had also instructed students to vacate the library they had ''unrightfully occupied''.

