Left Menu

MP: Collegian ends life after posting emotional note online

A 21-year-old collegian allegedly committed suicide with a licensed firearm in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh after posting a note online in which he asked people not to grieve over his death or else he would come and scare them in their dreams.Manvendra Singh, a B.Com student in a Lucknow college and the only son of his parents, shot himself dead on Saturday, one of his kin said.He was rushed to a hospital immediately but he was declared dead on arrival, the family member added.If anybody cries then I will scare them in their dreams.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 14:18 IST
MP: Collegian ends life after posting emotional note online
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old collegian allegedly committed suicide with a licensed firearm in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh after posting a note online in which he asked people not to grieve over his death or else he would come and scare them in their dreams.

Manvendra Singh, a B.Com student in a Lucknow college and the only son of his parents, shot himself dead on Saturday, one of his kin said.

He was rushed to a hospital immediately but he was declared dead on arrival, the family member added.

''If anybody cries then I will scare them in their dreams. I wished to keep my parents' head high, but let them down. I have not committed anything wrong and nobody is responsible for whatever I am doing. Everybody should bid adieu to me with a smile on their face. If I have said or done anything wrong, then I am sorry,'' his post read.

Rewa City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sachindra Prasad said a case has been registered and further probe was underway.

Other officials said the pressure of studies may have been the cause behind the extreme act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021