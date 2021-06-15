One For All Olympiad Launched For All Upcoming National & International Olympiad Exams With Video-Based Learning

The entire point of going to schools, learning something every day, appearing for yearly exams and taking weekly class tests is to instil the spirit of competition in the students from an early age. The world is becoming a really difficult place to survive and thrive in with the level of competition going up each day. The examinations are getting tougher and the bar just keeps getting higher and higher. So, if the students want to do well in life, go to the best of colleges and have a secure life ahead of themselves, it is really important that we as teachers and parents, help them imbibe the best of healthy competition so that when the going gets tough, they can hold their own.

What is an Olympiad? For those of you who are unaware of what an Olympiad is, it is a competitive examination that is conducted at all standards between 1 and 12. As one progresses through the standards, the level of difficulty and competition see a simultaneous increase as well. Now, there are two types of Olympiads: national and international. In the national level Olympiad, the students are competing against students from different schools within the same country. However, in the case of international students, they are competing with a whole other legion of students from different parts of the world, studying in the same standard. In this article, we shall be talking about the national Olympiad and how Oswaal One for All Olympiad Books for Class 1 to 5 is aiding students to put their preparation into 5th gear.

One For All Olympiad Books for Classes 1 to 5 What do you get with One For All Olympiad Books For Classes 1 to 5? Unlike other books that prepare the students for the Olympiad examinations and question paper, One For All Olympiad Books provide a little extra content to make it a little easier for the young students. They come with some extra studying tools and sections that make the studying process a lot easier. Here are a few advantageous features of the One For All Olympiad by Oswaal Books: Here’s the recommended link for One For All Olympiad Books for Classes 1 to 5 : https://bit.ly/2Tx1Bmm 1. Solved Papers – A great way to score well in competitive examinations, irrespective of the degree of competitiveness or the standard in which you are taking the test, is to solve previous years’ papers so that you can get a good idea of what the examination encompasses and what you can expect from the paper. Now generally, you would have to buy a couple of books to complete the set but One For All Olympiad Books for Classes 1 to 5 comes with previous years’ solved papers from the year 2011 to the year 2020. This will help the students greatly to improve their answering skills and to know the syllabus better.

2. Tiered Assessment – There is no point in diving headfirst into assessments that are too tough for you. It will only discourage you and make you more conscious about yourself and your preparation. Therefore, it is a great idea to take it to step by step. Thanks to One For All Olympiad Books, the students can go through different levels of difficulty when taking assessments and as they progress from the initial levels, they improve their preparation status and improve their chances of scoring high.

3. Fun Sections – A boring book that only consists of paragraphs of information waiting to be assimilated can be a nightmare to read and study, especially for a student of the second standard. Oswaal Books has considered that and incorporated fun learning tools and sections in the book. There are three different sections, Fun Trivia, Amazing Facts and ‘Did You Know?’ that together comprise a beta-version of the book and the information.

4. Sample Papers with Solutions – Sample Papers are a great way to practice and test out your knowledge of a subject. By solving these sample papers, you know exactly what your areas of strength and weaknesses are. Furthermore, the solutions to these sample papers provide a great body of additional information that also serves as an excellent guide to answering each question perfectly.

For years, Oswaal Books has been the leading brand when it comes to academics and that is because of their will to go far and beyond to make things easier for the students. So get your One For All Olympiad, today.

