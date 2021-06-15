Assam governor gets higher education joint secretary

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday and apprised him of the several activities that the Assam government has undertaken for the welfare of the people of the state.

The governor and the chief minister discussed issues related to the qualitative improvement of higher education and improving the functioning of the universities and colleges of the state, besides the modalities to transform them into centres of excellence.

During the discussion, Sarma said that a Joint Secretary, in charge of higher education, to the Governor of Assam will be appointed for improving the functioning of higher educational institutions, an official statement said.

The joint secretary shall have his office both at the secretariat and in Raj Bhavan.

The step has been taken to ensure perfect coordination between the universities, colleges and the Education Department, the statement said.

