HC bail for students step towards undoing 'injustice' by MHA of 'manufacturing' cases: CPI(M)
It is a step towards undoing the gross injustice committed by the Home Ministry in manufacturing cases against activists protesting against the unconstitutional CAA, the CPIM claimed in a statement.The party said the courts observation -- it seems, that in its anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the State, the line between the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be getting somewhat blurred.
The CPI(M) on Tuesday hailed the Delhi High Court order granting bail to three activists booked under the UAPA in connection with the northeast Delhi riots and alleged that it is a step towards undoing the ''injustice'' committed by the Home Ministry in ''manufacturing cases''.
The high court granted bail to JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, and Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) Asif Iqbal Tanha in a northeast Delhi riots case.
''The Delhi High Court order granting bail in the UAPA case connected to the northeast Delhi violence, for three detenues is most welcome. It is a step towards undoing the gross injustice committed by the Home Ministry in manufacturing cases against activists protesting against the unconstitutional CAA,'' the CPI(M) claimed in a statement.
The party said the court's observation -- ''it seems, that in its anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the State, the line between the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be getting somewhat blurred. If this mindset gains traction, it would be a sad day for democracy''-- has shown a mirror to the government.
The party said this applies to numerous cases in which any form of dissent is termed ''anti-national and individuals are bullied, intimidated, threatened, imprisoned under UAPA and laws of sedition''.
''The CPI(M) while hailing the judgment, demands that the government apply this standard to all the false cases and release all political prisoners," the statement said.
