Left Menu

EU-US aircraft deal shows trade can get 'historic results', WTO head

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-06-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 19:52 IST
EU-US aircraft deal shows trade can get 'historic results', WTO head
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The head of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday she was delighted that Washington and Brussels had resolved a dispute over aircraft subsidies, saying it showed that "even the most seemingly intractable differences can be resolved".

"This agreement proves that with hard work and political will WTO Members can achieve historic results," said WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who took office in March and is aiming to overhaul the Geneva-based trade watchdog.

The 17-year conflict was one of the WTO's longest running disputes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021