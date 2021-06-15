Left Menu

International Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21 at Kanteerava indoor stadium

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:23 IST
International Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21 at Kanteerava indoor stadium
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 7th International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21 at Kanteerava indoor stadium here, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

The celebrations will be held from 7 AM to 8 AM.

The Minister who is chairperson of the event's organising committee after holding a meeting Tuesday said, Yoga Day will be celebrated jointly by the departments of Higher Education, Youth Empowerment, and Karnataka State Olympic Association and a maximum number of participants will be limited to 100 people in view of the Covid pandemic.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Seers of various mutts and yoga experts will be present during the occasion, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

''Yoga is proven to be scientific and helps in battling respiratory diseases which have become a cause of concern these days and it provides holistic health by enhancing the fitness of both body and the mind,'' Narayana said.

K C Narayana Gowda, Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Govindaraju, MLC and Chairperson, Karnataka State Olympic Association, and senior officials were present at the meeting.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021