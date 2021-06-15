Left Menu

AIIMS-Delhi to resume OPD services from June 18 in phased manner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:31 IST
AIIMS-Delhi to resume OPD services from June 18 in phased manner
Almost two months after it closed down its OPD services, AIIMS-Delhi has decided to resume the operations latest by June 18 in a phased manner.

Heads of Departments of all clinical departments have been requested to provide a proposed number of new and follow-up OPD patients per day who are to be given online/telephonic appointments, according to an order issued by the AIIMS medical superintendent on Tuesday.

As of now, OPD registration will be done only for such patients who are having prior online/telephonic appointments and a decision to allow walk-in registrations will be taken later after reviewing Covid situation, it said.

''In view of considerable decrease in COVID-19 cases, it has been decided by the director AIIMS to re-start the OPD services in a phased manner at the earliest but latest by 18th June 2021 (Friday),'' the order stated.

All HoDs have been requested to provide the requisite information within two days of issue of the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

