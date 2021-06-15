Left Menu

CET could be held by 1st week of August: Maha minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:54 IST
The CET or the common entrance test for professional courses after std 12th in Maharashtra could be held in the last week of July or first week of August, Higher & Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he also said that in-person classes in colleges will not start as of now, considering the pandemic situation.

''The CET can be held in July last week or the first week of August,'' he said. The state government had already filled up around 1,200 of 4,084 college teachers' posts which a high-power committee had recommended but the process halted due to COVID-19, he said.

This recruitment will resume soon, Samant said.

A long-standing demand of contractual teachers in government-aided colleges that they be paid at par with teachers in private universities will be fulfilled soon, he informed.

As to when physical or in-person classes will start in colleges, Samant said colleges can not open in the present situation and online classes will continue.

The state disaster management authority, headed by the chief minister, will review the situation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

