Left Menu

First computerised draw for entry-level class admissions in pvt schools for EWS children announced

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 21:47 IST
First computerised draw for entry-level class admissions in pvt schools for EWS children announced
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The first computerised draw for admission to entry-level classes for seats reserved under the economically weaker section, disadvantaged groups and children with special needs in private schools was announced on Tuesday, according to the Directorate of Education.

''The first computerised draw of lots for admission to EWS, DG and CWSN category for academic session 2021-22 was held today,'' a senior official of the directorate said.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, at least 25 per cent of seats in entry-level classes -- nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1-- have to be reserved for children from EWS and DG (22 per cent) and children with disabilities (three per cent).

The application process for EWS admissions began from April 7 and the first draw was supposed to be held on April 30. However, it was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The process for general admissions in the entry level classes was also delayed by over two months this year in view of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021