TN sets up Commission to study enrollment ratio of govt school students in professional courses

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-06-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 21:57 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday ordered setting up a commission led by retired Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, D Murugesan, to look into the enrollment ratio of government school students in professional courses like engineering.

If the number of students -who get admitted to courses like engineering, agriculture, veterinary sciences, fisheries and law- from state run schools is less, the panel would recommend appropriate remedial measures.

Chief Minister M K Stalin issued an order appointing the Justice D Murugesan Commission, an official release here said, adding the panel would submit its report to the government within a month.

Including Murugesan, there would be 10 members in the Commission.

Senior government officials and the Registrar of Anna University are among the members.

Representations were received stating that only fewer students from government schools got admitted to professional courses and sought measures to reverse such a scenario, the government said.

The panel would thoroughly study factors, including the socio-economic status of government school students and its impact if any and the actual enrollment of state-run school students in professional courses in the past.

From the 2020-21 academic year, the Tamil Nadu government has implemented 7.5 per cent reservation in medical admissions to government school students who clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

