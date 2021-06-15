Left Menu

JMI students win award for 'Dhaai Peher' at LIAFF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@jmiofficial)
A film made by students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) won the ''Outstanding Achievement'' award at the L'Age d'Or International Art-house Film Festival (LIAFF), the university announced on Tuesday.

The student film, ''Dhaai Peher'' (Two and a Half Moments), is directed by M.A. Mass Communication students Amal Devasiya, Danish Qazi, Jamshad Ali, Kashif Shakeel and Pankaj Rawat. It is based on the set of events that unravel in Punjab in the 1990s.

''An AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (AJKMCRC), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student film Dhaai Peher (Two and a Half Moments) won the Outstanding Achievement Award at the L'Age d'Or International Art-house Film Festival (LIAFF) in the student category,'' said the university in a statement.

The film was made during the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when access to outdoor locations was limited and Punjab had to be created in and around Delhi, it added.

The purpose of LIAFF is to develop a film culture that inspires and brings together cross-cultural innovations that enrich people's lives with entertainment and services that inform, educate and entertain.

