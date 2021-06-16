Removed from Guj hospital service for rejecting sexual advances, allege women staffers; govt orders probe

Some contractual women attendants employed at a state-run hospital in Gujarat’s Jamnagar alleged on Wednesday that they were removed from service by their supervisors for rejecting their ''sexual advances'', prompting Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to order an inquiry into the charges. The announcement about the inquiry was made by Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

Talking to reporters, some women attendants of the Jamnagar-based Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, who were hired on contract through an outsourcing agency, alleged earlier in the day that they were removed from service by their supervisors for rejecting their sexual advances.

One such woman attendant told reporters that the supervisors used to send ''friendship offers'' through ward boys.

She claimed that the attendants, who rejected such advances, were sacked by the supervisors without paying them any salary for around three months. The issue came up for discussion during the state cabinet meet on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Jadeja announced the formation of a three-member committee to probe these allegations.

''Some women attendants of GG hospital have alleged that they were sexually harassed and molested... They also complained about indecent demands. Taking cognisance of the matter, the chief minister has asked the district collector and Commissioner of Health to form a three-member committee to probe these allegations,” the minister told reporters. A Sub Divisional Magistrate, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Jamnagar and Dean of Jamnagar medical college will be part of the committee, Jadeja said, adding that further action will be taken based on the inquiry report.

Meanwhile, Leelaben Ankoliya, chairperson of Gujarat State Commission for Women, has asked the District SP to submit within three days a detailed report about these allegations.

