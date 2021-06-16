Left Menu

Removed from Guj hospital service for rejecting sexual advances, allege women staffers; govt orders probe

The announcement about the inquiry was made by Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.Talking to reporters, some women attendants of the Jamnagar-based Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, who were hired on contract through an outsourcing agency, alleged earlier in the day that they were removed from service by their supervisors for rejecting their sexual advances.One such woman attendant told reporters that the supervisors used to send friendship offers through ward boys.She claimed that the attendants, who rejected such advances, were sacked by the supervisors without paying them any salary for around three months.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-06-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:28 IST
Removed from Guj hospital service for rejecting sexual advances, allege women staffers; govt orders probe
  • Country:
  • India

Some contractual women attendants employed at a state-run hospital in Gujarat’s Jamnagar alleged on Wednesday that they were removed from service by their supervisors for rejecting their ''sexual advances'', prompting Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to order an inquiry into the charges. The announcement about the inquiry was made by Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

Talking to reporters, some women attendants of the Jamnagar-based Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, who were hired on contract through an outsourcing agency, alleged earlier in the day that they were removed from service by their supervisors for rejecting their sexual advances.

One such woman attendant told reporters that the supervisors used to send ''friendship offers'' through ward boys.

She claimed that the attendants, who rejected such advances, were sacked by the supervisors without paying them any salary for around three months. The issue came up for discussion during the state cabinet meet on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Jadeja announced the formation of a three-member committee to probe these allegations.

''Some women attendants of GG hospital have alleged that they were sexually harassed and molested... They also complained about indecent demands. Taking cognisance of the matter, the chief minister has asked the district collector and Commissioner of Health to form a three-member committee to probe these allegations,” the minister told reporters. A Sub Divisional Magistrate, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Jamnagar and Dean of Jamnagar medical college will be part of the committee, Jadeja said, adding that further action will be taken based on the inquiry report.

Meanwhile, Leelaben Ankoliya, chairperson of Gujarat State Commission for Women, has asked the District SP to submit within three days a detailed report about these allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021