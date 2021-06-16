OBC body to launch protest over quota issue in Nashik from Thursday

Demanding clarity on the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC), the Nashik district unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Samata Parishad has announced to launch an agitation against the Centre over this and other issues concerning the community. Its decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court rejecting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's review petition challenging the apex court's ruling that reservation to OBCs cannot exceed 50 percent of the seats in local bodies reserved for SCs, STs, and OBCs taken together. The organization said it will stage 'OBC Aarakshan Bachao Aakrosh Morcha' in Nashik district from Thursday. This decision was taken in a meeting on Tuesday. Divisional President of the organization Balasaheb Kardak, district president (West) Dilip Khaire and its other office-bearers attended the meeting. ''Due to the SC's decision, out of the 2,736 seats in 27 municipal corporations in the state, 740 will be reduced. Out of the 7,493 seats in 128 Nagar Panchayats and 241 municipal councils, 2,099 seats will be reduced. Similarly, the OBC seats in Zilla Parishads, panchayat samitis, and gram panchayats will also come down," Kardak said.

Though the decision by the apex court will not affect the OBC reservation in education and jobs, the political reservation has been canceled due to it. This will not only affect the OBC communities in the state but across the country. Hence, all OBC organizations should fight against it together, he said. "There is a need to clear the confusion among the people about the reservation issue and creating awareness among them is also necessary. Therefore, the decision to stage agitation in every taluka of the district from June 17 for the rights of OBCs has been taken," he said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)