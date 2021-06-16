Left Menu

OBC body to launch protest over quota issue in Nashik from Thursday

Demanding clarity on the reservation for Other Backward Classes OBC, the Nashik district unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Samata Parishad has announced to launch an agitation against the Centre over this and other issues concerning the community.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:39 IST
OBC body to launch protest over quota issue in Nashik from Thursday
Image Credit: Twitter: (@ExamsCouncil)
  • Country:
  • India

Demanding clarity on the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC), the Nashik district unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Samata Parishad has announced to launch an agitation against the Centre over this and other issues concerning the community. Its decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court rejecting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's review petition challenging the apex court's ruling that reservation to OBCs cannot exceed 50 percent of the seats in local bodies reserved for SCs, STs, and OBCs taken together. The organization said it will stage 'OBC Aarakshan Bachao Aakrosh Morcha' in Nashik district from Thursday. This decision was taken in a meeting on Tuesday. Divisional President of the organization Balasaheb Kardak, district president (West) Dilip Khaire and its other office-bearers attended the meeting. ''Due to the SC's decision, out of the 2,736 seats in 27 municipal corporations in the state, 740 will be reduced. Out of the 7,493 seats in 128 Nagar Panchayats and 241 municipal councils, 2,099 seats will be reduced. Similarly, the OBC seats in Zilla Parishads, panchayat samitis, and gram panchayats will also come down," Kardak said.

Though the decision by the apex court will not affect the OBC reservation in education and jobs, the political reservation has been canceled due to it. This will not only affect the OBC communities in the state but across the country. Hence, all OBC organizations should fight against it together, he said. "There is a need to clear the confusion among the people about the reservation issue and creating awareness among them is also necessary. Therefore, the decision to stage agitation in every taluka of the district from June 17 for the rights of OBCs has been taken," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021