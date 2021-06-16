Delhi Police moves SC against HC order granting bail to 3 student activists in riots cases

Delhi Police on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging three separate judgments of the Delhi High Court granting bail to three student activists in last year's northeast Delhi riots cases.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday had granted bail to two JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita and a Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha saying in its anxiety to suppress dissent, the State has blurred the line between the right to protest and terrorist activity and if such a mindset gains traction, it would be a ''sad day for democracy''.

