IET India announces partnership with Jigsaw Academy to offer courses

Bengaluru, June 16 (PTI): The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) India on Wednesday announced a partnership with Jigsaw Academy to offer cloud computing, business analytics, and product management courses.

These courses strengthen our range of offerings focused on equipping engineers with future skills and furthering their understanding in these areas, said Suman Bhowmick, Head of Events, IET India.

The nine-month-long programmes would be offered on Jigsaw Academys learning platforms and are now open for enrolment.

The curriculum includes hands-on sessions as well as theoretical fundamentals and students receive postgraduate certifications from institutes like IIM-Indore and Manipal Academy for Higher Education, a joint statement said.

