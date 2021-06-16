Left Menu

IET India announces partnership with Jigsaw Academy to offer courses

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:03 IST
IET India announces partnership with Jigsaw Academy to offer courses
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, June 16 (PTI): The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) India on Wednesday announced a partnership with Jigsaw Academy to offer cloud computing, business analytics, and product management courses.

These courses strengthen our range of offerings focused on equipping engineers with future skills and furthering their understanding in these areas, said Suman Bhowmick, Head of Events, IET India.

The nine-month-long programmes would be offered on Jigsaw Academys learning platforms and are now open for enrolment.

The curriculum includes hands-on sessions as well as theoretical fundamentals and students receive postgraduate certifications from institutes like IIM-Indore and Manipal Academy for Higher Education, a joint statement said.

PTI RS NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021