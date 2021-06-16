Over 230 rangatahi set to benefit from further funding

Over 230 rangatahi are set to benefit from further funding through four new He Poutama Rangatahi programmes, Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

"We're continuing to secure our economic recovery from COVID by investing in opportunities for rangatahi to get into meaningful employment, education or training in South Auckland, Hutt Valley, the Hawkes Bay and Taranaki," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"He Poutama Rangatahi continues to go from strength to strength and underlines our Government's focus on equipping our rangatahi with transferable skills to improve their chances of long-term employment.

"A key part of securing our recovery has to be ensuring we're not letting at-risk rangatahi fall through the gaps. He Poutama Rangatahi is one of this Government's many pre-employment programmes that helps them on a path to a better and brighter future, and one where their whānau and their wider community will all benefit.

"Key to achieving this goal is the comprehensive pastoral care all these programmes offer, meaning participating rangatahi receive support during and after completion of the programme, helping them carry their success into the future," Carmel Sepuloni said.

The new programmes are Toku Tai Oretanga in South Auckland, Inspiring Youth Futures in the Hutt Valley, Ignite – Youth Employment Service in Hawke's Bay, and Learner Me Tech Camp in Taranaki.

Obtaining key documentation, acquiring employability skills, authentic work experience, and digital technology skills are only some of the types of support that are on offer across these four programmes.

At-risk rangatahi, local employers and their communities will benefit from this $2.95 million investment. He Poutama Rangatahi has so far supported 2547 at-risk rangatahi to overcome barriers to employment, education or training.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)