Public consultation on list of proposed NCEA subjects

The education sector, students, their parents, whānau and communities are invited to share their thoughts on a list of proposed NCEA subjects released today, Education Minister Chris Hipkins says.

This is a significant part of the Government's NCEA Change Programme that commenced in 2020 and will be largely implemented by 2025. The goal is strengthening NCEA for current and future learners across both the New Zealand Curriculum and Te Marautanga o Aotearoa.

"There are 62 subjects, including 13 new subjects in the New Zealand Curriculum that we want to discuss and develop, and 16 subjects, including seven new subjects for Te Marautanga o Aotearoa," Chris Hipkins said.

"We are keeping many of the subjects that most people will be familiar with, and in many areas are not making major changes, such as with English and Pūtaiao. In others, there are some adjustments, for example in the proposals to introduce new subjects in Social Sciences and Ngā Toi.

"The new subjects would offer further opportunities for learners, and ensure that more young people have options that excite and inspire them through school.

"All of the subjects confirmed following engagement with the sector will have comprehensive support behind them to ensure schools and teachers can successfully do their jobs of helping our young people to thrive and succeed," he said.

Some proposals that are being tested, like Tourism and Outdoor Education, recognise learning already occurring in schools. Others, like Applied Mathematics and Science, are proposed to provide more choice to schools in strengthening options and pathways for all students.

"These proposals are aimed at helping students successfully transition from school into further study, training, employment, and importantly life beyond school," Chris Hipkins said.

"I strongly encourage anyone with an interest in NCEA to read the detailed proposals at https://ncea.education.govt.nz/have-your-say and have their say."

The subjects proposed are not final, and the Ministry will be seeking feedback from 16 June to 11 August before it can confirm the delivery timing (as there are a lot more subjects than can be reasonably resourced) with final decisions in September 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)