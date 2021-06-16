Japan to lift state of emergency for nine prefectures including Tokyo -NHK

Japan will lift the state of emergency on June 20 for nine prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, adding the government will instead introduce "quasi-emergency" in seven of those prefectures.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier told reporters the decision would be made on Thursday.

