Kerala govt to include Christian Nadar community in SEBC category

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 16 (PTI): The Left government in Kerala on Wednesday decided to include the Christian Nadar community in the state, except the South Indian United Church (SIUC), in the Socially and Educationally Backward Communities' List.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, gave the nod to include the community in the SEBC category which would be beneficial for its members in entrance examinations and in the admission to higher education courses.

All the departments concerned, including the Backward Community Development and Higher Education, would be directed to issue necessary orders in this regard and implement it at the earliest, a government statement said here.

The Chief Secretary would oversee the timely completion of the procedures, it said.

The government had already included the community in the OBC list, providing them job reservation, the statement added.

The SIUC Christian is already included in the SEBC category and it has been a long pending demand of the other Nadar Christian community to be part of it.

The cabinet also decided to give a revised administrative sanction of Rs 1,064.83 crore for the integrated water transport project in Kochi, it said, adding that Rs 228.76 crore would be taken as loan from KFW Development Bank for its completion.PTI LGK BN BALA BN BALA

