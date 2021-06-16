Sisodia reviews pilot project by school students under Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum

Left Menu

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wedneday reviewed a pilot project undertaken by the students of a government school in Khichripur using the seed money provided under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum.

A total of 41 students of School of Excellence are being mentored by 11 MBA students of Delhi Technological University (DTU). Seven projects have been planned and implemented by these students using the seed money of Rs 1,000 each.

''We launched the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum in 2019 with the idea of building an entrepreneurial mindset in our students so they can become job providers instead of job seekers and help in contributing to our economy,'' Sisodia said.

''Our children who received this seed money have done a great job in conceiving ideas. Our mentors from DTU have played a significant role in streamlining projects of students and building their confidence. ''Seven projects have been documented by our students and their mentors and it is a matter of pride that all these projects have earned profits,'' he added.

Sisodia said the Divine Creations project to sell madhubhani paintings earned a profit of Rs 3,100. Another project called 'Mobisite' led by eight Delhi government school students sold two refurbished phones worth Rs 3,500 each and earned a profit of Rs 570.

''We began with piloting this field project and despite several hurdles caused by COVID-19, our children and mentors have made these projects into successful enterprises. In the coming months, DTU and Directorate of Education will organise a small one-day exhibition to exhibit the projects of students,'' he added.

