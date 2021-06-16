Left Menu

Assam Cabinet against conducting board examinations for class 10 12

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:47 IST
Assam Cabinet against conducting board examinations for class 10 12
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday recommended against conducting the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

A final decision in this regard would be taken on Friday at a meeting between the education department and various other stakeholders.

''The cabinet suggested it would not be possible to conduct the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), High Madrassa and Higher Secondary final year examinations, keeping in mind the prevailing positivity rate,'' Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika told reporters after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma had last week said dates for the board examinations would be announced soon, but the tests would be conducted only if the positivity rate was less than two per cent.

Assam reported a positivity rate of 2.57 per cent on Tuesday.

The cabinet also decided to disallow home isolation for coronavirus patients not having separate accommodation facilities at their residences, Hazarika said.

Four new forensic laboratories would come up in the state, he said.

A decision was taken to empower the Social Welfare Department to procure rice directly from the Food Corporation of India for the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP), Hazarika added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021