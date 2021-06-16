Left Menu

Manipur cancels board exams

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 16-06-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 20:30 IST
Manipur cancels board exams
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government on Wednesday cancelled class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state-run schools in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made separately by the Council of Higher Education Manipur (COHSEM), which conducts the class 10 board examinations, and the Board of Secondary Education (BOSEM) that conducts the class 12 exams.

''In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid-19 pandemic and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it is hereby notified... that the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2021 is cancelled,'' the BOSEM said in a statement.

In another statement, COHSEM said, ''The higher secondary and class X1 exams, stand cancelled.'' ''The modus operandi of the award of marks, certificates of the students shall be done with due approval of the government,'' it added.

The CBSE and CISCE have already cancelled the board examinations at their affiliated schools.

Subsequent to the announcements, the state government constituted a 14-member committee to frame an alternative evaluation mechanism for the assessment of the students.

The committee was asked to present its report to the government at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021