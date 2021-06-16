DPSRU to offer diploma course in Meditation and Yoga Sciences: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the AAP government will launch a diploma course in Meditation and Yoga Sciences at Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences Research University (DPSRU).

The course, to be launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, is part of the vision of the state government, which as announced in the Delhi Budget 2021, plans to make yoga a crucial part of people's daily life.

''Yoga and meditation are a big part of our rich and diverse Indian history. People abroad have made yoga a big part of their daily lives. It is time to turn the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal into reality and make yoga a mass movement that reaches each and every household and impacts people positively,'' said Sisodia.

''Any student who has taken any stream in 12th standard can opt for this diploma course after graduating from school. After completion of the diploma programme, the student will be able to teach yoga as a professional trainer,'' he added.

While the main centre for this diploma course will be housed at DPSRU, several satellite centres will be set up across Delhi schools which will host two-hour evening sessions three days a week, he noted.

As many as ''400 trainees'' will be trained in the first batch of the diploma programme. ''These trainees will be trained online and once academic institutions open, the training will be shifted offline. Furthermore, 600 more trainees will be admitted in the next session of the diploma course,'' he said.

