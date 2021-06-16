Odisha CM hands over Rs 10,000 each to artists of Raghurajpur

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday handed over Rs 10,000 each to 150 families of Raghurajpur village in Puri district for their contribution to Odisha's art, culture and tradition.

Patnaik handed over the money to the artists while virtually attending the valedictory function of the 'Saptarang' art camp held at Raghurajpur, organised by the Oriya Language, Literature and Culture Department and the Odisha Academy of Fine Arts.

The camp was held at Raghurajpur, recognised as a World Heritage Village, between June 8 and June 16, keeping in view the loss of livelihoods by the residents due to the lockdown.

All the families of the village are 'Patachitra' artists who eke out their living from artworks.

''Raghurajpur village is itself an art gallery and the pride and glory of Odisha,'' Patnaik said.

''I will not forget that memory of Raghurajpur,'' he said, referring to an unscheduled stopover at the village on his way to Puri.

The chief minister said that one of the identities of the state was the art, after presiding deity Lord Jagannath.

''The government has always been and will continue to work for its protection and development,'' he said.

All the 150 families of the village participated in the program and each of them made traditional paintings in areas of 50 square feet on the outer walls of their homes.

