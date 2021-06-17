Left Menu

Fire destroys pipe organ making business in western Iowa

During his years at the college, he built an organ in a shed on his familys farm that he sold to Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sioux City, Iowa, where it is still played.

PTI | Iowacity | Updated: 17-06-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 01:12 IST
Fire destroys pipe organ making business in western Iowa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fire has destroyed a western Iowa business that made pipe organs for churches, schools and customers from around the world, officials said.

The fire at Dobson Pipe Organ Builders in Lake City was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. Firefighters found the building engulfed in flames that caused its exterior walls to collapse.

One employee of the company was burned when he discovered the fire and tried to put out the flames, according to authorities. The State Fire Marshal's Office said it believes the fire was started by a malfunctioning fan that caused sawdust to ignite.

Lake City is about 70 miles (112.7 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines.

Dobson Pipe Organ Builders was founded in 1974 by Lynn Dobson, a Carroll, Iowa, native who attended Wayne State College in Nebraska, according to the business' website. During his years at the college, he built an organ in a shed on his family's farm that he sold to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux City, Iowa, where it is still played.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

Japan considering limited domestic spectators at Olympics - media

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021