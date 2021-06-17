Left Menu

Gopichand announces national badminton scholarship program

Students will be selected for the scholarship, which will cover the academic and sport fees, on the basis of their rankings and achievements, followed by trials.Up to five students per year will receive 100 per cent and 25-75 per cent scholarship.The selection committee includes Gopichand, Sankar and founder and MD of Badminton Gurukul Supriya Devgun.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 15:08 IST
Gopichand announces national badminton scholarship program
Indian badminton head coach Pullela Gopichand on Thursday announced a national scholarship program at The Sports School here. Under the chief mentorship of Gopichand, The Sports School Badminton Academy with technical partner Badminton Gurukul has come together to provide the best training methods to students to groom their willingness to play the sport and turn it into a full-fledged profession, a media release said.

Up to 100 per cent scholarships will be awarded to students who have the drive and talent to succeed in the sport, without compromising on their academics. ''Badminton Gurukul is an initiative that has been started with the idea to promote physical literacy and create positive playing experiences through quality coaching imparted in an organized and systematic manner,'' Gopichand said.

''This is a professional academy that will be providing training at the beginner, intermediate and professional levels and at the same time ensuring full-fledged guidance for the young badminton enthusiasts,'' he added. Students will be selected for the scholarship, which will cover the academic and sport fees, on the basis of their rankings and achievements, followed by trials.

Up to five students per year will receive 100 per cent and 25-75 per cent scholarship.

The selection committee includes Gopichand, Sankar and founder and MD of Badminton Gurukul Supriya Devgun.

