AlmaBetter to train 25,000 data science aspirants, allocates Rs 2 cr fund

AlmaBetter, a community and cohort based data science e-learning platform, on Thursday said it aims to train 25,000 data science aspirants by March next year to make them employment-ready, and has allocated a Rs 2 crore fund to encourage more students to take up the subject.

The company said a portion of the Rs 2 crore fund will go towards scholarships based on merit, financial aid, paraphernalia like laptops and internet connections towards students' benefit.

Advertisement

The company will train 25,000 data science aspirants to contribute towards the estimated 1.1 lakh vacancies in this space today, a statement said.

“Financial risk associated with upskilling programmes is a major concern among the Indian youth, especially during the current pandemic. The risk-free and guaranteed placement model will enable aspirants to build a tangible career and in turn, a robust ecosystem for data science,” AlmaBetter co-founder Shivam Dutta said.

He added that with increased artificial intelligence/machine learning powered automation, the job crunch in the industry will further heighten, making upskilling in data science a necessity to survive in the IT job market.

AlmaBetter's curriculum is designed considering industry relevance and usage of concepts and tools in the data science domain, the statement said. The students are edified by instructors hailing from premier institutions and fortune 500 companies and by employing innovative and easy-to-grasp methods involving experiments, gamifications and real industry projects, optimal learning outcomes are ensured, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)