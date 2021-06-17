Class 12 Exams: SC asks CBSE, CISCE to provide for dispute resolution in assessment schemes

The Supreme Court Thursday directed CISCE and CBSE to incorporate provisions for dispute resolution in their assessment schemes themselves for those students who may be dissatisfied with the marks awarded in the class 12 board results.

A special vacation bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said that it was prima facie agreeable to the assessment schemes of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) and the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) for granting marks to students of class 12 boards because of the cancellation of exams given the COVID pandemic.

Advertisement

The top court said however that ''the assessment scheme must incorporate the provisions for dispute resolution in case students want correction of final result declared and the second is for declaration of results and when the timeline for optional exams would be declared''.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the CBSE, and senior advocate J K Das, representing CISCE, agreed to the suggestions of the top court which fixed the pleas for hearing on Monday when senior lawyer Vikas Singh, for some interveners, would advance arguments on assessment schemes.

The top court, meanwhile, made clear that there will be no rollback of the decision to cancel class 12 board exams.

It prima facie approved the assessment schemes of CISCE and CBSE, which has adopted the 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for students based on results of classes 10, 11, and 12 respectively.

The CISCE said however that it would consider the performance of students for the last six classes, unlike CBSE which is taking note of performance in class 10, 11, and 12 exams, in finalizing the final board results.

Both the boards said they would declare the results on or before July 31.

The bench was hearing pleas seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the CBSE and CISCE due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)