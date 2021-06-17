Left Menu

Temple elephant undegoes COVID test

17-06-2021
An elephant belonging to the Lord Saneeswara temple at Tirunallarin Karaikal districts undergone the COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure.

A team of veterinarians collected swab samples from the female elephant named 'Prakruti' on Thursday in the presence of Joint Directors of Animal Husbandary, Karaikal Dr. Latha Mangeshkar and Dr. Gopinath.

The Puducherry government had ordered the test as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Joint Director Latha Mangeshkar said that the samples would be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and it will take about a week to get the results.

Prakruti was brought toTirunallaras a calf in 2011 from the theSakrebayaluelephantcamp in Shimoga district of Karnataka.

