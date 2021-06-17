SC accepts, gives go ahead to schemes of CBSE, CISCE for evaluating Class 12 students

The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the formula of CBSE and CISCE to evaluate the Class 12 students, whose board examinations were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said "after perusing the scheme presented by the concerned Boards, prima facie, we have no hesitation in accepting the same and permit the Boards to proceed on that basis". The Centre told the bench that CBSE will be adopting the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate class 12 students based on the results of Class-X, XI, and XII examinations respectively. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that for evaluating Class XII students, after their board examinations were canceled for the academic year 2020-21, it has entered into the consultative process with stakeholders to know the factual position of the students and the schools. The CBSE said that the consultation process was held with principals of affiliated schools, feedback was obtained from 229 Sahodaya School Complex comprising of 7,734 schools and a 13-members committee of experts. "Based on the recommendation given by the Committee, feedback received from Sahodaya School Complex, feedback received from school principals and representation received from various corners, CBSE has decided that the assessment of theory portion of Class-XII will be done by the schools", the CBSE affidavit filed in the top court said. It said that the theory paper evaluation formula will be of 30 percent weightage will be given to class X marks, 30 percentage weightage to Class XI marks, and 40 percent weightage to Class XII marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams. The CBSE said that 20 marks will be given for practical in Class-XII and the result will be declared by July 31.

The CBSE scheme further elaborated that for Class X-30 percent marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects will be taken. For Class XI-30 percent marks based on the theory component of the final exam will be taken and for Class XII-40 percent marks based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams will be taken. "The marks of practical/internal assessment of Class XII will be on actual basis as uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal," the CBSE said, adding that the total marks awarded should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class-XII board examinations. The board said that each school shall form a result committee comprising of five members (principal of the school as chairperson, two-senior most teachers of the school, teaching class-XII and two teachers from neighboring senior secondary school teaching Class-XII) and it may decide weightage be given to each exam based on credibility and reliability of the assessment. It said that the marks of class XI and class XII components will be awarded at the school level; they will strictly not be comparable across schools due to variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation, standard and processes, the mode of conduct of exams. "Therefore, to ensure standardization, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard," the CBSE said, adding that the historical performance of the school, in terms of the best overall performance in the previous three years' Board examination, will be taken as the reference for moderating the marks assessed by the schools for 2020-21. The board further said that in case, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion; he/she will be placed in the "essential repeat" or "compartment category". "Students who are not satisfied with assessment, done based on the policy will be allowed to appear in examinations to be conducted by the board when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. As per this policy, marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final," the CBSE said.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also informed the top court that it will declare the Class XII results by July 20, after evaluating the students based on its well-defined objective criteria. The components adopted by CISCE for arriving at the evaluation formula is --marks percentage in class X board examinations, the Project and Practical Work in the subjects, the performance of the candidates in the school examinations in the subjects in classes XI and XII, measured through their best marks obtained in the two years (referred to as raw marks) and the best performance of the school in the last six years. It has been said that assessment of students would be done based on their marks obtained in Class X examination, performance in school examinations in class XI and XII along with practical and performance of the school in the last six years.

The CISCE has said that among the factors used in the computation include the best year for school-from among the years 2015-2020, the best year for a school is the year when the school achieved the best average percentage in terms of the total scores (out of 500). Like CBSE, CISCE has also said that students who are not satisfied with the evaluation criteria may opt for giving the examination to be held when the COVID situation in India improves.

