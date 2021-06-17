Policeman killed, students abducted in attack on Nigerian school - local sources

Gunmen killed a police officer and abducted an unknown number of students on Thursday from a school in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kebbi, local residents and a youth leader said.

The attack, the latest in a series of similar group kidnappings at schools in northwest Nigeria, took place at the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)