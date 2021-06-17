Maratha quota review petition to be filed next week

The Maharashtra government would file a review petition in the Supreme Court next week against the May 5 ruling of the apex court which quashed reservation in jobs and education for the Marathas, a senior minister said here on Thursday.

BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the day, said the ongoing agitation for quota will not be withdrawn.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting which lasted for over two hours, PWD minister Ashok Chavan appealed the Rajya Sabha member to withdraw the agitation. The state will file a review petition in the SC within eight days, Chavan said.

Sambhajiraje had launched his agitation from Kolhapur on Wednesday.

Chavan also said that the BJP MP put fourth seven demands related to the welfare of the community.

Hostel facilities are being made available for Maratha students in 23 districts as per his demand, while as to the issues with the functioning of SAARTHI training institute, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting in Pune on Saturday, Chavan said.

On the demand to expedite the trial of the Kopardi rape case, Chavan said the government has completed the legal process and will request the court to start trial.

Jobs have been given to the kin of those who lost life during the quota agitation barring four to five cases which were pending because of inadequate paperwork, the minister said. As to the fate of 2,200 Maratha candidates who appeared for MPSC exams before the quota was quashed, the government has asked the state public service commission to accommodate them in Economically Weaker Section and open category, he said.

Sambhajiraje told reporters that the government was positive about addressing all issues. He was told that the government will file review petition next Thursday, he said.

''I told the government that Rs 1,000 crore are needed for SAARTHI and the government assured that all funds will be provided,'' he said. It also accepted the demand to appoint four independent directors on the institute, he said.

The government also assured that 149 cases filed against Maratha activists during the quota agitation will be withdrawn, he said.

'We are not withdrawing the agitation. We will meet on June 21 in Nashik to discuss the future course of action,'' he said. The SC on May 5 quashed a Maharashtra law which gave quota to the Marathas, holding it unconstitutional. It also said that breaching of 50 per cent cap on quota in the state was not justified.

